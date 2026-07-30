MALIBU—On July 28, reports indicated IBM Technology acquired HRL Laboratories LLC. HRL is a private company that was jointly owned by Boeing and General Motors (GM). They are a pioneer in quantum dot technology; allowing the capture and manipulation of single electrons.

On July 23, both HRL and IBM stated:

“Boeing and GM celebrate the achievements of HRL’s talented employees as they embark on this new journey.”

“IBM Research is building the future of computing. Now with HRL on our team, we’re excited to see what we can build together.”

IBM is acquiring HRL in its entirety, which is headquartered at 3011 Malibu Canyon Road. There are three other southern California offices in Calabasas, Camarillo, and one located at: 1545 26th Street in Santa Monica. This juncture also includes the Armonk, NY location.

“The HRL team will help IBM push even farther forward toward the frontiers of quantum innovation. This talented group of researchers brings a broad portfolio of technologies that will strengthen IBM’s long-term plans to deliver useful quantum computing to the world, bringing together advances across quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum networking to enable the applications of the future,” said Director of Research Jay Gambetta.

HRL Chief Executive Officer, Rob Vasquez stated:

“IBM is the natural next chapter for what we have built at HRL, where our team has dedicated years to exploring paths to how the future quantum computers could be built at scales that today seem impossible. We now look forward to leveraging IBM’s industry leadership and working alongside their world-class talent on fundamental infrastructure to take this vision forward. Additionally, our cutting-edge physical and information science innovations will combine with their advanced research capabilities to deliver an unmatched suite of technology solutions for our commercial and government customers.”

Canyon News reached out to IMB for comment but did not hear back in time for print.