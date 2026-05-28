WEST HOLLYWOOD—On May 13 and March 14, several incidents occurred in front of a business in the 8800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, leading to the arrest of three suspects, who have all been charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office with felonies, the Pride LA reported.

On May 20, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station noted that deputies responded inside a business after a after a claim that a person had allegedly slapped and made criminal threats against another. Security was forced to remove the suspect who allegedly threw glass and other things at patrons before getting involved in a fight.

After being located by the deputies, the suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Deputies returned to region of Santa Monica Boulevard the next day in response to reports that two people were struggling outside. A third person attempted to intervene and in the process was injured and taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

All 3 suspects were processed at the West Hollywood Station after being arrested, no details on the names of the suspects have or additional charges have been disclosed to the public.