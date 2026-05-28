WEST HOLLYWOOD—Around 12:26 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, a pair of thieves was captured on video entering an apartment building in West Hollywood and allegedly stealing packages and mail from the apartment’s mailbox located on the 1100 block of Larrabee Street, the WeHo Times first reported.

In the video, two suspects, a man and a woman, are seen walking toward the mailbox. The woman has black hair and light skin, and was wearing a black top, black pants, and a blue jean jacket. The man was wearing blue jeans, a grayish hoodie, sneakers, and a blue baseball cap with the letters JA printed on the front.

The woman inserts an object into the lock and starts fiddling with it, while the man keeps watch, fiddling with something in his hand. A nearby elevator door opens, and the man bends down, picks up the packages resting against the wall, and carries them into the elevator. He comes back out and uses his hand to keep the elevator door open prompting the woman to step into the doorway, as he takes over the task.

After a few seconds, he succeeds in opening the front of the mailbox, allowing him to reach into all the slots, taking all envelopes and packages. The woman comes out of the elevator, takes some from him, and goes back into the elevator.

The theft was reported to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and the investigation is ongoing; it is unclear how many packages and pieces of mail were stolen.

In July 2025, a person forced their way into Holloway Terrace at 8530 Holloway Drive and took mail on July 21, 24, 30 and July 31, the Beverly Press/Park LaBrea News reported.

According to ABC 7 Los Angeles, an apartment building on Sweetzer Avenue was broken into several times in 2025 where mail thefts transpired.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station. They can also contact Crimestoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S).