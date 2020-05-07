LOS FELIZ—On Tuesday, May 5, the Los Angeles City Council finalized its vote on the 100-bed Los Feliz Bridge Home project. According to a statement from Councilmember David E. Ryu. The city is instructed to reach agreements with People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) as construction continues. The non-profit organization was selected as the service provider on February 14, the same day funding was finalized, according to the city’s posted timeline. In the statement, Ryu shared:

“Today, the City Council took the last step on making the Los Feliz Bridge Home a reality. This will be the third Bridge Home center to open in District Four in the past year alone, and one of many more to come. I’m thrilled to partner with the professionals at PATH to make this bridge home a success, and provide our unhoused neighbors in Los Feliz with a way out of homelessness.”

Mixed reactions from the public have circulated online since the Bridge Home shelters began. Back in February, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted photos and an update on the Los Feliz location. “Thank you to all of the neighborhoods welcoming new shelters across L.A.,” the post stated. Some comments expressed support while most reacted with skepticism.

The project was introduced by Ryu on February 6, 2019 as an extension of LA’s A Bridge Home Plan to combat homelessness. The Los Feliz site is on 3210 and 3248 Riverside Drive still serves as the build location with an expected grand opening this July.