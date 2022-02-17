BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on January 4 the installation of a Minimum Grid Bikeway Network. The term “minimum grid” refers to the concept of quickly implementing a basic bikeway network using roadway markings, called sharrows, and signage that establish bike routes on streets to be shared between motorists and bicyclists.

According to a news release from the BHPD, the sharrows are not bike lanes and do not require removal of any car lanes or parking. The shared roadway pavement markings and signage will assist bicyclists navigate the bikeway network, avoid streets that can be more challenging to ride on, and determine proper lane positioning outside of the “door zone.”

This new Minimum Grid Network includes streets that deliver access to schools, parks, existing bikeways, future Metro stations, and key commercial corridors. All streets on the Minimum Grid Network are included on the Holistic Bikeways Network Map from the Complete Streets Plan.

The Minimum Grid Network is a start to the implementation of the Complete Streets Plan. Beverly Hills will continue to pursue parallel, longer-range efforts to expand and upgrade cycling infrastructure. Officials anticipate installation of the Minimum Grid Network to be completed by April 2022.

For more details and to view a project FAQ, visit the project website at beverlyhills.org/minimumgrid or contact the city of Beverly Hills by email at AskPW@beverlyhills.org or phone at 310-285-2467. For more information on the Complete Streets Plan, visit beverlyhills.org/completestreets.