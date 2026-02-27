MALIBU—On February 25, the city of Malibu announced that the California Film Commission has created a new tax credit program for the production of films and television shows. The budget for the program is $750 million.

According to the statement released by the city of Malibu on its website, the purpose of the program is to encourage the production of television shows and features within California and to encourage production companies to relocate to California.

In addition, the eligibility requirement is a budget of one million dollars, and three-fourths of the production must be done in the state. If the project is a TV show, the episode must be at least 20 minutes long, and if it is a film, it must run for at least 75 minutes.

The tax credit program will run until the end of June 2030. Criteria for approving a project for a tax credit are based on the impact the project will have on the city’s economy and the number of jobs it will create. The company behind the proposed project must be able to cover 60 percent of the budget on its own. For more details visit: https://malibucity.org/124/Film-Permit.