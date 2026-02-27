WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, February 24, deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station arrested a burglary suspect in the region.

Per the statement released by the West Hollywood Sheriff Station on its Facebook and Instagram pages, the deputies were sent to the east side of West Hollywood after a prowler was reported to the station.

The deputies spied the suspect, who fled. Deputies gave chase, and their pursuit was aided by an air unit that searched the neighborhood from the sky. The suspect was later apprehended. There were no reported injuries during the incident. The name of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The investigation into the burglary is ongoing with the LASD.