UNITED STATES — Following the death of George Floyd, protestors made their presence felt outside of CNN’s Atlanta-based headquarters, vandalizing the famous big red logo right in front of the building. The news organization has now erected a fence on Saturday, June 20 only allowing people to get near the building, up to a certain point.

CNN has yet to issue a formal statement on why they decided to put up the fence.

Most of the vandalism on the logo, which happened on May 29, consisted of showing support for the pro-civil rights movement, “Black Lives Matter,” writing “All Cops Are Bad” (or some derivative of “ACAB”), honoring George Floyd, lobbing obscenities at CNN, President Donald Trump and police, among other things.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms gave an address about the protests that were taking place in Atlanta, as a whole, but also took aim at the protestors outside of the CNN headquarters. She denounced their actions, stating “You have defaced the CNN building. Ted Turner started CNN in Atlanta 40 years ago, because he believed in who we are as a city.” She continued, “There was a black reporter, who was arrested on camera this morning, who works for CNN. They are telling our stories, and you are disgracing their building.”

Atlanta-based rapper, Killer Mike, struck a different chord, when addressing the news organization, proclaiming, “I’d like to say to CNN right now, karma’s a mother. Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people feel so fearful, give them hope.”