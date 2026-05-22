CHARLOTTE, NC—On May 21, NASCAR legend, Kyle Busch died unexpectedly at a hospital in Charlotte shortly after completing what would be his last race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. According to reports, Busch was driving in at the end of the race when he told his handlers that he needed his doctor to give him a shot.



Kyle Busch, who had 63 Cup wins, seemed to have a lingering cough, and sinus issues. Multiple reports indicated it might have been double pneumonia that claimed his life. His family just announced that he would not be completing the races in Charlotte. He needed time to heal.



“Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation.”



Soon after, NASCAR, the Busch family and Richard Childress Racing announced his death.



“On behalf of the Busch family, everyone at Richard Childress Racing and all of NASCAR, we are devastated to announce the sudden and tragic passing of Kyle Busch. The entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation.



He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport, and the fans.



Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’



Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.”



Friends and family alike gave tribute to Kyle Busch, reminding others how we never know if we are going to get to see someone again.



Music video guru, @Matt Wallace posted a video of Kyle Busch on X. Wallace commenting; “Throwing his daughter up in the air for the last time.”



Busch won both the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series Championship for Joe Gibbs Racing, Championship 4 from 2015-2019. His 63 Cup Wins made him one of the most active drivers of his time.



Busch was in ninth place on the all-time wins list and was the all-time record-holder for NASCAR



O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (102) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (69). He is also the 2009 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion. Busch compiled 234 victories among all three NASCAR national series. In 2023, Kyle Busch was named as one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

He leaves behind his parents Tom and Gayle Bush, brother Kurt, Wife, Samantha, and two small children whom he loved.