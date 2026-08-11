SANTA MONICA—On August 9, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) and Santa Monica Police Department officers, responded to a call of a structure fire at 533 Lincoln Boulevard. Reports indicate that when responders arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

SMFD Battalion Chief James Altman issued the following statement.

“Crews did pull both victims out, almost simultaneously. We were able to provide Advanced Life Safety (ALS) support. Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in reviving the patients.

We have investigators on scene right now, along with our Santa Monica Police Department, that are coming out to investigate the fire a little bit further.”

The couple, later identified as Anthony “Tony” who was 92, and Helen, his wife of 70 years, who was also 92, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Reports indicate that the couple lived there for decades, and recently, a caregiver stayed there with them.

There is no further information at this time, as this case, along with the cause of the fire, remains under investigation.