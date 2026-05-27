HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Around 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25, a couple returned to their residence in Hollywood Hills and were horrified to discovered they were victims of a burglary.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, after the thieves broke into the home, they made a hole in the locked door of a closet and left with jewelry and expensive bags, estimated over $500,000.

The couple contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, which dispatched officers to investigate the case, who filed a burglary report. The LAPD have not made any arrests in the case and not details on the suspects have been disclosed to the public.