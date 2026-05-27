MALIBU—The city of Malibu is looking to hire an Environmental Health Administrator to help protect public health, preserve water quality, and safeguard Malibu’s coastline for generations to come.

The position is open until filled and has a salary between $119,184-$155,508 annually with benefits. The position entails leading in planning, directing, administering and evaluating the City-wide Wastewater Management Program; develops and implements ordinances and regulations to promote the facilitation of decentralized wastewater treatment facilities, safety inspections, training and policy administration; administers and conducts plan check reviews of Onsite Wastewater Treatment Systems; provides complex professional staff assistance to the Community Development Director in areas of expertise; and performs related work as required.

Recruitment may close at any time without notice. To view the complete job description and qualifications, and apply at:

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/malibucity/jobs/5153672/environmental-health-administrator?fbclid=IwY2xjawSDvt9leHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETAzQjNkSUVPSHIxQ0dOUnR6c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHs6J2qAv2MZoYimv4FtfGF5hZlchKn6j8SNkQvO2m13_0W_imztCRf5c_tVc_aem_d6eQsocOWqe44Z9eFsORBw

Anyone with details or who need special accommodation with the recruitment process can contact Human Resources at (310) 456-2489 ext. 488. Malibu is an equal opportunity employer.