BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Meeting to provide an update on the Military Equipment Use Ordinance.

The event will be held on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Beverly Hills City Hall Municipal Gallery located at 455 N. Rexford Drive. The meeting will allow the public to learn how the ordinance impacts the community and how to collaborate moving forward. All feedback is encouraged.

A virtual meeting will also be held for those unable to attend. For questions or comments visit: www.beverlyhills.org/569/Military-Equipment-Use-Questions-Concern.