SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Police have taken to the public to help search for a missing woman, age 82 with dementia on Saturday, May 16.

Marina Godwin was last seen at the 1100 block of Pico Boulevard around 11 p.m. Thursday May 14.

Police said Godwin was wearing a yellow/white blouse, black jacket, black pants, blue tennis shoes, black baseball hat, sunglasses and carrying a blue bag.

The search is ongoing.

Anyone with any information or knowledge to Godwin’s whereabout can call Police Department’s Det. Tavera at (310) 458-2256; Sergeant Green at (310) 458-8414; or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at (310) 458-2249.