HOLLYWOOD—It is always a treat when a character veers off the deep end in the soap arena. This time around, the audience is seeing a different side of Drew Cain on “General Hospital.” This argument that Drew has an edge ever since he got out of prison is inaccurate. Drew has gained an edge after learning that it was Nina who sent the SEC his and Carly’s way. It is more about Drew losing valuable time to raise his daughter Scout with Sam. There was plenty of rage in that scene, something the audience hasn’t quite seen from the character in years since the recast.

Rest in Peace to Billy Miller who crafted a fantastic character. The writers weren’t sure what to do with him once the real ‘Jason Morgan’ aka Steve Burton returned to the canvas. Be prepared for a possible similar fate for Drew when Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) returns to the soap sometime this year again. Drew was full of rage and confronted Nina alongside Carly after Sonny forced her to. Ok, Carly and Drew you had your pound of flesh, but guess what, you committed an actual crime. This is the reason why I’m so over the characters of Carly, Drew, Michael and Josslyn. They are too moral for me. It is okay for certain people to commit heinous deeds and they get a pass, but when Nina does something (not even close to what Carly has done in the past) it is a cardinal sin.

Drew decided to get a bit of revenge by firing Nina from Crimson. He forced her to sign a termination contract and then handed over her magazine to guess who, Carly of all people. Hmm, Carly knows nothing about publishing, but this is just the writers continuing to write Carly as a very unlikeable character. I used to love the character of Carly Corinthos, now Spencer, but she never pays for her crimes and that is a problem for me.

If someone like Ava Jerome has to face the music and she committed murder, why the hell can’t Carly? Carly loves this, but this is a devastating blow to Nina who feels down and out after Willow lashed out at her again. Remind you, Carly, Michael, Josslyn, Willow and Dex are all aware of that plan to take down Sonny. Guess what? Not a single person has spilled to Sonny. Can you imagine that betrayal when Sonny learns about it, because truth be told it is going to come out, and I see Jason Morgan’s return being the catalyst for that massive bomb blowing up relationships in a way that they can never be repaired.

Michael felt Carly’s wrath, but it was Drew’s rage that Michael didn’t expect. Drew and Carly were not happy that Michael knew Nina was the culprit and he kept quiet. Looks like this business relationship between Michael and Drew is about to be placed on ice, and Willow is already distancing herself from Michael as their marriage has truly hit a rough spot.

With that said, Nina does have a shoulder to lean on in Valentin. I love this! The writers should have never severed the ties between Nina and Valentin because they were great together and it looks like those two are going to reunite and will they be a force to be reckoned with. Valentin delivered a proposal to Nina this week that was not expected, but she has a big decision to make. That is not all because Nina has declared war on Carly and Drew, and we all know when this woman is scorned, she is the last person you want to toy with.

Oh, Esme, a cheetah never changes its spots and you have been exposed by Spencer, of all people. After a drag out battle with Nikolas, Spencer realized it would be best to allow his estranged father to raise Ace. So he GAVE Ace to his dad for Nikolas to venture into the shadows. This riled up Esme in the worse possible way and the veil was dropped. Spencer clocked his former flame that was out for blood. I mean after Ava and Trina failed to get any justice in court, it was apparent they wanted Esme to face the music.

However, those two ladies, Spencer and anyone who has wronged Esme should be nervous. Why? She has paid a visit to kooky Heather Webber of all people. The worse of her parents, Ryan Chamberlain has already died, and now she’s relying on her dangerous mother for advice. I don’t like where this is going and I’m worried as we near February Sweeps, as Trina and Spencer prepare to go to Paris.

Curtis’ special treatment looks like we could soon see him walking again, just as Brook Lynn and Chase continue to make moves as they plan their nuptials. With that said, Laura and Cyrus are bonding more as it becomes clear that Sonny did indeed viciously beat him to a pulp. Is this another move of Cyrus as he continues his goal to take out Sonny Corinthos? Oh, there is that mystery involving Jordan being kidnapped by WSB agents, and there is still a big bad that wants to bring her down.

I thought it could be Victor Cassadine, but I don’t think so, and the only person who could likely still be a threat is Cesar Faison, Peter August or Anna’s twin sister, Alex. Someone truly wants Anna to pay for something and while ALL three of those were confirmed dead, this is the soap arena; anyone can come back to life.