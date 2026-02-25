WEST HOLLYWOOD—On January 8, a person was assaulted by a man in West Hollywood, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate the suspect. The assault occurred outside Barney’s Beanery, a bar in West Hollywood.

Per the post, which was released on the Facebook page of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station on Monday, February 23, the victim was taken to a hospital after suffering severe injuries.

The suspect who attacked the victim is a Caucasian male, who is 40 years old and was wearing a blue hat along with black sweatpants and a blue hoodie.

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station requests that anyone who is aware of the suspect’s location or identity to contact the station or Detective Gonzales by email at c2mgonza@lasd.org or by calling 310-358-4011.