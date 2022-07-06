BEVERLY HILLS—Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Tuesday, July 5 that his office have charged two men in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles whose bodies were left outside separate hospitals last November.

“I recognize that these charges are a small consolation to the friends and family members of Ms. Arzola and Ms. Giles,” Gascón said. “I’m sure that they want to know what happened to their loved ones and why. Today we are one step closer in the search for that truth. And although we know nothing can bring these daughters and friends back to us, I promise that my office will do everything in its power to hold those that harmed them accountable.

I also ask that any other potential survivors listening today join us in stepping forward to report any information they may have related to these two defendants. My office and our Bureau of Victims Services stand ready to listen, assist and support you. You are not alone.”

David Brian Pearce, 40, was charged in case BA501885 with two counts of murder and two counts of sale/transport/furnish a controlled substance. Pearce was previously charged with several counts of sexual assault against a total of seven victims spanning a 13-year period. Brandt Walter Osborn, 42, was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on July 11 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

At a news conference on July 5, Gascón asked for other potential victims to step forward and contact investigators if they had contact with either Pearce or Osborn. Victims can contact the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office at (877) 542-9370 or the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Homicide Bureau at (213) 382-9470 to report their assault.

When Pearce was charged with sexual assault in December 2021, Gascón issued the following statement:

“My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future,” said District Attorney Gascón. “This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes. If you have any information, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department immediately.”

Pearce was charged in case BA501885 with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2010. He also allegedly raped a woman in February 2019 and two other women in separate incidents last year.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide.