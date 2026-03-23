UNITED STATES—

From Daily Tasks to Digital Worlds

In California, outsourcing everyday tasks has long been part of the lifestyle. Whether it’s food delivery, personal assistants, or on-demand services, convenience is king. Platforms like Uber and TaskRabbit have shaped a culture where time is more valuable than effort. It’s no surprise that this mindset has expanded into the world of gaming.

Residents of Los Angeles are used to hiring assistants for almost any daily task, and now this trend has reached gaming — tedious grinding is outsourced to services like Epiccarry.

The Rise of Gaming as a Service

Convenience Over Grind

Modern gamers, especially in fast-paced regions like California, often don’t have the time to invest hundreds of hours into repetitive gameplay. Yet, they still want access to high-level content, rare items, and competitive rankings.

This has given rise to “gaming as a service,” where players delegate in-game tasks such as:

Farming resources



Leveling characters



Completing raids



Climbing PvP ladders



Instead of grinding, they simply pay someone more experienced to handle it.

A Natural Extension of the Gig Economy

The gig economy thrives on flexibility and specialization. In the same way someone might hire a driver or a cleaner, gamers now hire skilled players to perform specific in-game tasks.

This creates a parallel economy where:

Time-poor players pay for efficiency



Skilled players monetize their expertise



It’s a system that mirrors real-world outsourcing almost perfectly.

Why Californians Embrace This Trend

High Value of Time

In cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, people often work long hours in demanding industries such as tech, media, and entertainment. Free time is limited—and valuable.

For many, spending money to skip repetitive in-game tasks is an easy decision.

Digital-Native Lifestyle

Californians, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are deeply integrated into digital ecosystems. They are comfortable with:

Online transactions



Remote services



Virtual goods and economies



This makes the transition to outsourcing in games feel completely natural.

What Gets Outsourced in Games?

Grinding and Farming

Repetitive tasks are the first to go. Farming gold, materials, or experience points can take dozens of hours—time many players would rather spend elsewhere.

High-End Content

Difficult content like high-level dungeons is often outsourced — many players choose to use boost mythic plus services to quickly complete challenging runs and earn top-tier rewards without spending countless hours mastering mechanics.

Account Progression

From leveling characters to unlocking achievements, progression itself has become a service.

The Business Behind It

A Growing Market

The demand for gaming services has created a thriving global marketplace. Platforms like Epiccarry act as intermediaries, connecting clients with experienced players who can deliver results quickly and safely.

Opportunities for Skilled Players

For top-tier gamers, this isn’t just a side hustle—it can be a full-time income source. By offering their skills as a service, they tap into a growing audience willing to pay for convenience.

Ethical and Practical Considerations

While the model is effective, it also raises questions:

Is outsourcing gameplay still “playing”?

How do game developers view third-party services?

What are the risks for players?



Despite these concerns, demand continues to grow, driven by convenience and efficiency.

The gig economy has already transformed how people live and work in California. Now, it’s reshaping how they play.

By bringing outsourcing into video games, Californians are redefining the gaming experience—turning it into something more flexible, personalized, and time-efficient. Whether it’s hiring someone to handle daily chores or delegating in-game grinding, the philosophy remains the same: focus on what matters most and outsource the rest.