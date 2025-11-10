WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will be hosting a Community Provider Open House and Volunteer Fair on Thursday, November 13.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The event will showcase the wide range of social services programs available to the West Hollywood community. Service providers will be on-site to share resources, highlight available programs, and engage community members through interactive activities and informational opportunities.

Service providers will include:

1) WeHo Cares Team – Health & Mental Health

2) Planned Parenthood – Health & Mental Health

3) Men’s Health Foundation – Health & Mental Health

4) Maple Counseling Center – Health & Mental Health

5) LA LGBT Center – Sexual Health – Health & Mental Health

6) JFS – Comprehensive Services Center – Health & Mental Health*

7) JFS – Nutrition – Food & Nutrition

8) JFS – SOVA – Food & Nutrition

9) Project Angel Food – Food & Nutrition

10) Seeds of Hope – Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles – Food & Nutrition

11) World Harvest – Food & Nutrition

12) Bet Tzedek – WeHo Project & Eviction Defense – Legal, Advocacy & Rights

13) CES – Legal, Advocacy & Rights

14) LA LGBT Center – Legal Services – Legal, Advocacy & Rights

15) APLA Health – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

16) Awakening Recovery Inc. – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

17) Being Alive – Substance Use Recovery*

18) Defense Diagnostic – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

19) LA LGBT Center – WeHo Life – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

20) Health Care in Action – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

21) LA CADA – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

22) Rainbow Hill Enterprise LLC – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction

23) National Council of Jewish Women – Financial Assistance

24) APLA Health – Financial – Financial Assistance

25) Disability Community Resource Center – Disability & Older Adult Services

26) LA LGBT Center – Senior Services – Disability & Older Adult Services

27) LA LGBT Center – Youth Services – Housing & Shelter / Workforce Development & Education

28) Housing Works + CoC – Housing & Shelter

29) Community Bridge Housing – Housing & Shelter

30) Ascencia – Housing & Shelter

31) JVS SoCal – WeHo Works – Workforce Development & Education

32) Pathways – Workforce Development & Education

33) TransLatin@ Coalition – Workforce Development & Education

34) Van Ness Recovery – Workforce Development & Education

35) Ambiance – Transportation Services

36) Transportation Programs – Transportation Services

As part of the event, a Volunteer Fair will be hosted to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer directly with participating service providers. This event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Community Provider Open House & Volunteer Fair, contact West Hollywood’s Human Services Division at (323) 848-6510 or WeHoCares@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.