WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will be hosting a Community Provider Open House and Volunteer Fair on Thursday, November 13.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Plummer Park Community Center, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.
The event will showcase the wide range of social services programs available to the West Hollywood community. Service providers will be on-site to share resources, highlight available programs, and engage community members through interactive activities and informational opportunities.
Service providers will include:
1) WeHo Cares Team – Health & Mental Health
2) Planned Parenthood – Health & Mental Health
3) Men’s Health Foundation – Health & Mental Health
4) Maple Counseling Center – Health & Mental Health
5) LA LGBT Center – Sexual Health – Health & Mental Health
6) JFS – Comprehensive Services Center – Health & Mental Health*
7) JFS – Nutrition – Food & Nutrition
8) JFS – SOVA – Food & Nutrition
9) Project Angel Food – Food & Nutrition
10) Seeds of Hope – Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles – Food & Nutrition
11) World Harvest – Food & Nutrition
12) Bet Tzedek – WeHo Project & Eviction Defense – Legal, Advocacy & Rights
13) CES – Legal, Advocacy & Rights
14) LA LGBT Center – Legal Services – Legal, Advocacy & Rights
15) APLA Health – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
16) Awakening Recovery Inc. – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
17) Being Alive – Substance Use Recovery*
18) Defense Diagnostic – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
19) LA LGBT Center – WeHo Life – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
20) Health Care in Action – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
21) LA CADA – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
22) Rainbow Hill Enterprise LLC – Substance Use Recovery & Harm Reduction
23) National Council of Jewish Women – Financial Assistance
24) APLA Health – Financial – Financial Assistance
25) Disability Community Resource Center – Disability & Older Adult Services
26) LA LGBT Center – Senior Services – Disability & Older Adult Services
27) LA LGBT Center – Youth Services – Housing & Shelter / Workforce Development & Education
28) Housing Works + CoC – Housing & Shelter
29) Community Bridge Housing – Housing & Shelter
30) Ascencia – Housing & Shelter
31) JVS SoCal – WeHo Works – Workforce Development & Education
32) Pathways – Workforce Development & Education
33) TransLatin@ Coalition – Workforce Development & Education
34) Van Ness Recovery – Workforce Development & Education
35) Ambiance – Transportation Services
36) Transportation Programs – Transportation Services
As part of the event, a Volunteer Fair will be hosted to connect community members with opportunities to volunteer directly with participating service providers. This event is free and open to the public; no RSVP is required.
For more details about West Hollywood’s Community Provider Open House & Volunteer Fair, contact West Hollywood’s Human Services Division at (323) 848-6510 or WeHoCares@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.