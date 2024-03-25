WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, March 21, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed they are searching for a suspect who has been exposing himself to individuals. The LAPD West Bureau’s Special Assault Section (SAS) noted the incidents have occurred in Mid-City and the West Los Angeles areas.

The LAPD reported on January 28, shortly after midnight, the suspect started harassing residents in the 800 block of North Croft Avenue. He exposed himself and made crude comments to a woman who was headed home. The suspect returned several more times to stare in her windows. On March 2, he repeated this conduct in the 5700 block of West 6th Street in the early morning hours, then again in the 1200 block of Armacost Avenue shortly afterward.

Witnesses describe the suspect as a male, White or Hispanic, around 40-50 years old, dark, graying hair, dark mustache, brown eyes, standing approximately 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds.

“When you’re at home, you should be thinking about comfort and relaxation, not this lewd conduct,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor with SAS, “There’s no place for this in our neighborhoods.”

The LAPD has responded with increased patrols in the areas and detectives have been in communication with their counterparts at surrounding agencies. Via social media and word-of-mouth, they are also sharing information and photos of the suspect in the hopes of identifying him and preventing additional crimes.

“The community is our most valuable ally and source of information,” Detective Hopkins said. “Someone out there knows who this guy is and can help us put an end to this disturbing behavior.”

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses to contact the lead investigator, Detective Brent Hopkins of the LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at 213-473-0447or via email at 39343@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.