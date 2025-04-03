PACIFIC PALISADES—On April 2, real estate lawyer and renowned developer, and Airbnb giant, Rick Caruso of the Caruso development corporation spoke in an interview with ABC 7 regarding a restoration project in Pacific Palisades, relaying that when he’s through, Pacific Palisades is going to have a comeback.



“We are really waiting until the area around us gets cleaned so it’s safe, and the streets are fully reopened again. We’re going to be going into all the spaces; all the restaurants, completely redoing them, everything is going to be fresh and new and ready to go. So, we need some time to do that. The plan is the beginning of the year.”



He told reporters that he fully expects to have the Pacific Palisades Shopping Village restored in early 2026.



In February, Caruso indicated that his non-profit company, “Steadfast LA,” would put up 80-100 modular homes to keep people in their communities while they rebuild.



“Samara will build the homes, for no profit,” Caruso stated.



In 2022, Rick Caruso took 45.2 percent of the vote in the Los Angeles General Election against Karen Bass who won by 54.8 percent. Mayor Bass has been under scrutiny for taking a trip to Ghana during the onset of the fires. She has publicly stated her regret for not being there for the people she was elected to serve, calling it a “mistake.”



Reports indicate that Mayor Bass went to the inauguration of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama at the request of then-President, Joe Biden.



Caruso had his company working alongside volunteer firefighters and others who went about and beyond to assist those with boots on the ground. Caruso provided the extra equipment needed to get the work done in a timelier fashion.