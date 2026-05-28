UNITED STATES—This conversation recently came to my doorstep, and I couldn’t believe the responses I heard. Are you someone who goes to the movies solo? My immediate response was yes, all the time. I heard a few people say, “Never.” My response was, “Why?” It feels odd going to the movies by myself, I don’t have anyone to talk to. That was one of the responses I heard.

Then I had to take a moment and think. You’re watching a movie, so why do you need to talk to anyone? There is your answer you don’t. We live in a world today where technology dominates our lives. If you go to the movies, a vast majority of people are on their phone before the previews start, and that is for the people who get to the theater on time. If you get there once the previews start, you’re watching the big screen! I think too many people are self-conscious about things. In life, you have to have time where you do things on your own, and I think going to the movie theater is one of those things to do if you enjoy movies. How so?

One if you purchase snacks they are all YOURS! You don’t have to worry about sharing that popcorn, that candy or nachos or whatever other snack you choose to purchase. I will admit those fountain drinks provided are just too damn large. There is no reason in the world a person needs a 44 oz if not larger beverage. Imagine all that consumption: you’re going to have to go to the bathroom at some point while watching the movie, which means you’re going to miss something of importance from the movie.

Perhaps the biggest perk of going to the theater by yourself is not having someone chat your ear off while watching the movie. I hate that with a passion, especially if it’s a movie that is highly anticipated for me. I don’t want anyone asking me what is going to happen next, who is that, why are they doing that and so much more. It gets so annoying you just want to snap, and that is not your intention.

If you are concerned about what other people think? Why? Who cares? You’re going to the movies during your free time to do something that you enjoy and like. There is no reason for you to care what other people think, feel or view you. That is the problem with our society; everyone is so quick to judge and make assumptions, stop, take a moment and think about yourself before pointing that finger at others.

For those of you NOT going to the movies because you are concerned what other people are going to say? Seriously, do not let that for one moment halt you from doing something that you thoroughly enjoy. Life is too short, you want to see a movie, go see the movie, you don’t need a companion to watch a movie, it’s nice, but not a requirement.