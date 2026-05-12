HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Friday, May 8, a couple in Hollywood Hills came home around 9:30 p.m. and found a group of thieves in the process of robbing their home.

According to multiple reports, this couple was returning from Los Angeles International Airport when the thieves made their way through the house, where the couple’s children and the nanny were asleep in their beds. The thieves were stealing jewelry.

According to multiple reports, the thieves knew where the jewelry was located. Three people, including the getaway driver, were involved in the robbery and tried to attack the couple with a crowbar, but fled from the house with the second thief.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Authorities have not released any information about the thieves or how much jewelry was stolen from the property, or the value of the items.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment about the robbery but did not hear back before the time of publication.