WASHINGTON DC—On Wednesday, January 3, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over immigration laws enforced by the Lone Star State.



The lawsuit was filed on January 2 in retaliation of the use of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4) to prohibit illegal border crossings. SB4 permits Texas police to arrest those individuals who are illegally crossing the U.S. border with Mexico in between ports of entry.



The DOJ states in their lawsuit that, “SB4 is clearly unconstitutional.” The following statement came directly from the DOJ website.



“…The constitution assigns the federal government the authority to regulate immigration and manage our international borders. Pursuant to this authority, Congress has established a comprehensive framework governing entry of non-citizens into the United States and the removal of non-citizens from the country…”. The full text of the DOJ statement may be found on the DOJ website.



This lawsuit was filed after the Biden Administration requested the U.S. Supreme Court to have the U.S. National Guard remove the razor wire from the U.S. border with Mexico that Texas Governor Greg Abbott had installed recently following the passage of Operation Lone Star in an effort to stem the flow of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S. border.



Governor Abbott has been under scrutiny for his efforts to secure the southwestern border and slow the influx of migrants entering the country without proper vetting. The Texas Governor has been known to go to extreme measures to protect the border. Texas has footed the bill to send busloads of immigrants into sanctuary cities that have public officials fighting for open borders.



While the DOJ was filing suit against Texas, the Speaker of the House, and dozens of members of the Republican party were in Texas at the U.S. border with Mexico to see for themselves what the Customs and Border Protection agents are dealing with on a day to day basis.



Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson posted his remarks on the X social media site:

“Yesterday, more than 60 House Republicans were in South Texas speaking with local landowners and law enforcement. We were shown firsthand how the President’s reckless open-border policies are devastating communities across the state.



The Biden Administration’s decision to sue the state of Texas for trying to secure the border is shameful. The first responsibility of leaders is to protect their citizens, and @GovAbbott has shown leadership where President Biden has been an abject failure.



The Biden Administration is showing once again it is obviously their deliberate strategy to keep the border open and continue the chaos and humanitarian crisis their policies have created.”

Governor Abbott responded to Speaker Johnson’s remarks:



“Thank you @SpeakerJohnson. Republicans in Congress have the power to hold the Biden Admin. accountable and stop the reckless border policies. Hold the line.” Abbott Stated.



