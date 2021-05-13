SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported on Monday, May 10, that officers were dispatched after receiving a report of an arson fire at Stefano’s Pizzeria at 1310 3rd Street Promenade at 3:15 a.m. Per the comments of the call, a male was seen by the reporting party, setting an umbrella on fire while up against the railing of the restaurant.

Upon arrival, SMPD officers noticed the umbrella actively burning. They used a fire extinguisher to quickly extinguish the fire. The reporting party pointed to and identified Dotan Davis, 50, as the person who set the fire. As officers detained Davis, they spotted a lighter torch in his hand. He was placed under arrest and subsequently booked for 451(d) PC – Arson. Lt. Flores informed Canyon News that Davis does not have any prior arrests for similar offenses.

Anyone with any information related to this incident or any other similar incidents involving this individual is encouraged to contact Detective David Chabot with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-2201 ext. 6679 or Police Dispatch at 310-458-8491. Davis was subsequently cited out then placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.