SAN FERNANDO VALLEY—A third Coronavirus testing sight opened for residents in San Fernando Valley on April 9. The new drive-thru facility conducts test by oral swab or by swabbing the nasal cavity.

Residents interesting in being tested must register online at https://lacovidprod.service-now.com/rrs. and they will receive an appointment.

Anyone feeling symptoms can be tested, persons with chronic health conditions or age 65 have first priority.

Symptoms of the Coronavirus include:

• Fever

• Cough

• Difficulty breathing

Testing Sites include:

• Antelope Valley Mall (1233 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 91768)

• Pomona Fairplex (Gate 17 – W. McKinley/Fairplex Drive)

• South Bay Galleria (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278)

• Carbon Health – Echo Park – Walk-Up Only (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026)

• Crenshaw Christian Center (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

• Glendale Memorial Hospital (222 W. Eulalia St., Glendale, CA 91204)

• Hansen Dam Recreational Center (entrance on Osborne St., 11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342)

• High Desert Medical Group (43839 15th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534

• Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

• VA Parking Lot 15 (at the corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095

• Northridge Hospital Medical Center (18460 Roscoe Blvd., Northridge, CA 91325 (enter on Reseda Blvd.)

• Lincoln Park (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90095)

• Altmed Commere Urgent Care (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022)

• Altamed Pico Rivera Urgent Care (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660)

• Altamed South Gate Urgent Care (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280)

• Long Beach City College (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90806)

• Altamed West Covina Urgent Care (1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790)

The Stay Safer at home order and social distancing has been extended until May in the state of California.