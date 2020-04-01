MELROSE—Authorities identified two drivers who died in a street racing accident in the Melrose area Monday, March 30.

A report of a car crash was made about 2:00 a.m. and was said to have transpired at Highland and Melrose Avenues. Four people in two different BMW sedans were racing southbound on Highland Avenue south of Melrose Avenue when they collided into palm trees.

Nathaniel Joseph, 28, and Keante Hoyett, 27, were found dead at the scene. A man about 30 passed away at a nearby hospital. His name is being withheld until his body is identified by next of kin. One of the female passengers in one of the vehicles is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Nationwide statistics reveal that 49 people are injured for every 1,000 who participate in illegal street racing.

Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222; 877-LAPD-24-7; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.