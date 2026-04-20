HOLLYWOOD—This series is such a mind-bender that has left me scratching my head more times than I can count and trying to solve this mystery to no end. I am referring to the MGM+ series “From.” It has been nearly 2 years since the series last aired with a vicious season 3 finale that witnessed a staple character meet his demise.

Fatima’s baby was the rebirth of a creature that was killed by Boyd, just as Miranda and Christopher had links to the strange town, that witnessed Julie see her father Jim murdered by the ‘Man in Yellow.’ We also witnessed new arrivals to the town, a preacher after spotting that tree in the road.

This week’s premiere episode, ‘The Arrival’ witnessed Fatima explaining to Kenny and Ellis critical information about the creatures at night making a bargain with something that involved sacrificing their children. Immortality? Possible, but that is a risky bargain in exchange for your kids.

Kenny went searching for Boyd who went into the depths of the tavern, where Boyd rescued Kenny from being spotted by the dangerous creatures. Back at Donna’s abode, Kristi was busy helping Elgin who lost his eye courtesy of Sarah who had to pry out the information regarding Fatima’s whereabouts. We witnessed the Man in Yellow digging up a suitcase, and I was curious about its contents, which promoted him to remove his clothing.

Boyd retrieved a box from the police station, to retrieve bullets, he wanted to ensure there was enough firepower to self-sacrifice instead of allowing the creatures to dismantle them, not realizing that his conversation was bringing up bad memories of Kenny’s mom being killed in the season 3 premiere. There is a total of 47 people currently in the town. I didn’t think it was that many. Elgin realized he was deceived by the creatures into doing their dirty work, witnessing Elgin get his eye stitched was excruciating.

Tabitha returned to The Diner to meet Julie and Ethan, but as I recall Julie couldn’t change the story and doesn’t recall seeing her father killed. The town was in disarray as new arrivals came to down. We met Sophia and her father, who was unconscious and trapped. Jade arrived and that look he gave Tabitha said everything they recalled about Miranda and Christopher’s ties to this mysterious place.

So, another clue: it seems when new people arrive to town they suffer from a seizure. Jade was ready to spill the truth, while Tabitha was weary about what is happening. Is it just a way to mess with their heads or is a possible way out. Oh, so much mystery, and the worry about Jim seemed to intensify. Jim’s dead. Acosta continued to read Boyd the riot act over his torture of Elgin, but little does she know what this place will do to you.

Boyd explained to Ellis, Donna, Fatima and Kristi that the woman in the kimono was linked to the other creatures. He revealed Fatima’s baby grew into Smiley, the creature that he previously killed. Fatima was appalled, just as Victor was causing a ruckus moving his dad into his abode. Fatima spilled she saw how the creatures became what they are, they made a bargain for immortality that from Jade and Tabitha was sacrificing their children.

Julie started to worry about Jim to Tabitha, which prompted Ethan to wonder if he’s dead. If only Julie can recall that ‘story.’ I like this relationship that is building between Kenny and Sophia. I was surprised she took an understanding to what Kenny explained about this strange town. Boyd started to unravel realizing that he and the others have nothing to hold onto. Kristi chatted some sense into Boyd to keep it together, which prompted Ellis to instill some level of hope into his father who was crumbling inside.

Things got weird in Tabitha and Jim’s home as things started moving in the kitchen as if a ghost was present. Sophia stumbled upon a sleeping Kenny, which prompted her to remove her glasses, and reveal another side of herself that the audience didn’t realize, that man injured in the crash was solo, Sophia is the Man in Yellow in disguise!

What is he planning? I have no clue, but he killed the preacher. This is a wild twist because apparently the Man in Yellow can move around the talisman, in the daytime, and do things that the other creatures cannot, so he must be the wicked entity that promised eternity to the townsfolk initially. Strong episode that has me in a tizzy looking forward to the surprises each Sunday “From” fanatics, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m.

Written By LaDale Anderson