HOLLYWOOD—As much as I have bagged on the Food Network competition series “Tournament of Champions” I was eager for this finale. Why? After seven seasons, a guy will finally be crowned winner of “TOC.” The past 6 seasons, has seen a woman claim the prize each season. We have a stellar final four in my opinion, with some names I didn’t expect, Chefs Jet Tila, Kevin Lee, Michael Voltaggio and Kenny Gilbert.

Gilbert is the sleeper I never expected, and Michael’s foray on “24 in 24” was incredible. His technique is fascinating to witness. Jet is giving me a bit of Antonia Lofaso who won season 6. I got tired of hearing her talk about how bad she wanted it, which Jet has echoed that a little bit. The first battle of the night saw Jet going toe-to-toe with Kevin. Jet has gotten close every single season he’s competed in, but he hasn’t gotten to the actual finals.

What would the randomizer kick out this time around? The chefs saw: Salmon belly, cauliflower mushrooms, banana leaves, white and ostrich eggs. Yeah, I have no clue how the competitors are going to play with this wheel. The ostrich egg is absolutely the curve ball because its huge.

Jet’s dish might not be as ‘white’ as Kevin’s dish, but I will give Jet the tasty element of his plate. Kevin’s dish did indeed scream ‘white’ several times over. I’m eager to find out who this fourth judge is. For years, I’ve been begging to see Bobby Flay or Michael Symon, but I don’t think we’re seeing those judges on the series. We had Mei Lin, Brooke Williamson, Cat Cora and David Chang. Not sure who Change is, but maybe I will learn about him after this episode, and his powerhouse pedigree. Based on the judging, the editing makes it difficult to determine who might be victorious for once.

The scores were 81/100 to 83/100 with Kevin Lee taking the win, but I knew the moment Jet’s dish was not as ‘white’ that might cost him the victory, which it did by a mere 2 points. Jet has been so close so many times, as a fan of cooking, and The Food Network, and Jet Tila you just want to see Jet get his win. I’m surprised by how low the scores have been most of this season.

For our second match, we have Kenny vs. Bryan, and this randomizer delivered some wild ingredients with chicken liver, kohlrabi, spaetzle maker, pink and crown melon. Both Bryan and Kenny are playing the randomizer by ensuring pink is on the plate in multiple ways. Gosh, I want both of these guys to move to the next round, but I know there will only be one. I think Bryan might have a slight edge, but Kenny definitely gave him a run for his money.

I think both chefs have the highest scores of the entire season, easily. We were looking at 88/100 compared to 94/100, with Bryan Voltaggio moving to the final round. I hope we see Kenny Gilbert back for “TOC VIII.” He has proven to be a beast, and his dish would have beaten a host of chefs on any given day.

So the final battle is two #3 seeds, Kevin Lee vs. Bryan Voltaggio. I’m rooting for both chefs, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say I want Bryan to win. Bryan should have won the second season of “24 in 24,” but lost in a stinger, so after his “TOC: All-Star Christmas” victory, he deserves this win.

What would the final randomizer present to our competitors? It delivered some stunners with: Live King Crab, freshwater chestnuts, the Pressure Cooker, Breakfast and Dinner and 1 envelope meaning the dish has to be ‘sticky.’ It is hard to make crab sticky if you ask me. Did I think it was possible to make a breakfast dish using crab? Not a chance, but I’ve learned a few tricks after watching.

This was a tight fight with a 1-point differential, I mean I cannot recall it ever being this close, in the seven seasons I have watched since the very first season. It was taste that gave Bryan Voltaggio that edge as he bested Kevin Lee with an 84/100 to a 83/100.

I was so happy to finally see Bryan get that victory. He has FINALLY won his first solo competition. That guy is so humble so seeing him get that victory was so sweeter, as it brought him to tears! One thing is certain “Tournament of Champions” season 8 is going to have to reinvent the Randomizer and the game to keep viewers tuned in.

Written By LaDale Anderson