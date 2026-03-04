MALIBU—On Monday, March 2, news reports circulated of a drunk driver who was wreaking havoc in the area. Canyon News reached out to theLos Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) for more information.

Sheriff’s Deputy Sterling W. Buck responded with the following information.



On Sunday, February 28, at approximately 1500 hours (3:00 PM), two Malibu Volunteers on Patrol observed an adult male driving a gray BMW 4-door sedan attempting to make a legal U-turn at Trancas Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed and conducted a “burn-out.”



One of the volunteers indicated that the suspect nearly struck two pedestrians while making the turn.



The driver then pulled over on Guernsey Avenue while attempting to park. One of the volunteers indicated that the suspect may have collided with a parked vehicle and used his department radio to request LASD deputies at the scene.



“When the deputies arrived, they detained the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. During the investigation, the deputies found evidence to believe the driver may be under the influence.



The deputies conducted a DUI investigation at the scene and ultimately determined the driver was under the influence of drugs. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for DUI and transported to the Malibu / Lost Hills Station, where he was booked. The deputies on scene could not find evidence that the vehicle had collided with the parked vehicle.



If anyone witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Malibu / Lost Hills Station Traffic Office at 818-878-1808.”