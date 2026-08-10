WASHINGTON, VA—On August 9, actor, writer, and politician, Benjamin Lewis Jones, best known for his role as, Cooter Davenport, in the hit television series, ‘The Dukes of Hazzard, has died, at age of 84.



Benjamin Jones was born into a family of railroad workers in Edgecombe County, North Carolina on August 30, 1941. His father, Hubert C. “Buck,” Jones was a section Forman for the railroad, and his mother, Ila Virginia Stephens was the daughter of another section Forman. Within two weeks, his family moved to Portsmouth, Virginia.



They lived a simple life, in section housing without modern conveniences such as running water and electricity. Benjamin Jones worked at the railroad to pay for his college. In 1960, he first entered East Carolina College, which is now East Carolina University, in 1961, he was accepted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, North Carolina for his exceptional writing ability.



During the summer, he worked on the railroad. During the school year, he excelled in academics. During his time at Chapel Hill, Jones discovered his acting ability. He starred in 100 theatrical productions in locations such as; The Kennedy Center, Alliance Theatre, The Atlanta Children’s Theatre, The Theater of the Stars, The Winter Playhouse, and Berkshire Theatre Festival.



After relocating to Atlanta, Georgia, Jones toured with Eva Marie Saint working in national productions of; Summer and Smoke, Desire Under the Elms, among others. His country boy looks and acting ability won him supporting roles in the classic, Smokey and the Bandit with Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed. He also worked with James Earl Jones and Richard Pryor, and Tim Conway in; They Went That-A-Way and That-A-Way.



Jones starred in Moonrunners in 1975, an then in all seven seasons of The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1985).



In his political career Benjamin Jones(D-GA) served two terms in the House of Representatives for Georgia’s 4th district (1989-1993). Following his time in Congress, Jones spent his time visiting ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ themed museums and stores in Nashville, TN., Pigeon forge, TN., Hazard Kentucky, and Luray, VA.



He lived near their Dukes of Hazzard store in Luray, VA, and played in ‘Cooters Garage Band.’



According to Alma Viator, Benjamin Jones died at their home in Virginia. He died of a massive heart attack. They were married for 34 years. His wife left a heartfelt message on her Facebook page.



“I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed, from a massive heart attack. He was home resting on his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees. Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so, so, much.”