MALIBU—On Thursday, August 21, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that Dustin Carr was appointed as the new Captain of the Malibu/Lost Hills Station.

He has been a Lieutenant with the Malibu/Lost Hills Station for the past four years, serving the past three years as the Operation’s Lieutenant.

The LASD is asking for the public to join in welcoming Captain Carr, and his new leadership.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Station covers the cities of Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Hidden Hills, Calabasas, Malibu and Topanga. It is located at 27050 Agoura Rd, Calabasas, California.