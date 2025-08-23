BEVERLY HILLS—In August of 1989, Erik Menendez and his brother, Lyle, killed their parents, who lived in Beverly Hills, with a shotgun, and they were convicted in the early 1990s of murder. On Thursday, August 21, the California Parole Board convened a hearing to determine whether or not Erik Menendez would be released from prison. After ten hours, the board announced he would be denied parole and that he needed to do more to rehabilitate himself before he could be released.



The parole board stated that they refused to grant Erik Menendez parole due to concerns about public safety. In addition, they were also concerned that he had violated the rules at his prison. During his time in prison, he engaged in the use of drugs and alcohol, was involved in fights with other inmates, and went on a hunger strike. Furthermore, he purchased and possessed illicit cell phones. Erick Menendez also engaged in a tax fraud scheme which he claimed he participated in so that he could be protected from a prison gang.



Erik Menendez can reapply for parole in three years. This hearing was only for Erik. His brother Lyle will attend a parole hearing today through videoconference from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, where he is held.