COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—On August 21, Dr. James Dobson, who was a Psychologist, Author, evangelical faith leader, and the founder of the media ministry, Focus on the Family, passed away at his home. He was 89.



James Clayton Dobson Jr. was born in Shreveport, Louisiana April 21, 1936. He was the son and grandson of Nazarene ministers. He attended Pasadena College in Pasadena, Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, to become a Christian Counselor or psychologist.



In 1967, Dobson began working at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. He received his doctorate in psychology from the University of Southern California (USC) and became an Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the USC School of Medicine. He served there for 14 years. He worked at, Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles for seventeen years in the Division of Child Development and Medical Genetics.



According to The Daily Article in the Denison Forum, Dr. Dobson wrote his first book, Dare to Discipline, “in response to the disintegration of moral principles that he witnessed in his clinical practice.”



Dr. Dobson authored over 70 books, including but not limited to, Dare to Discipline, multiple books on how to raise, The Strong Willed Child, Love Must Be Tough, Preparing for Adolescence, Hide or Seek, Marriage and Family, Life on the Edge, and dozens more.



He was publicly documented as one of the most influential faith leaders of his time.



Dr. Dobson is survived by his high school sweetheart, now wife, Shirley Deere, whom he married in 1960, their son, Ryan, daughter, Denae, and two grandchildren.



The Dobson legacy lives on through Dr. James and Shirley’s children. Shirley Deere Dobson is also a public speaker.



Ryan Dobson graduated from Biola University in La Mirada. He is a public speaker, author of several books, and founder of Robin’s Nest Children’s Home that sits on a mountain top in Montego Bay, Jamaica.



Denae Dobson is a public speaker at religious events and seminars for women and teens. She published her first book at the age of 12. She has written close to two dozen books, with combined sales of over 400,000 copies sold.









