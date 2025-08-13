BEVERLY HILLS—On July 1, 2025, an elderly person living in Beverly Hills was contacted by an individual claiming to be a bank employee, who informed him that his bank accounts had been compromised and that he needed to withdraw his money and hand it over to a person claiming to be a federal agent. He did so at his home. However, he later discovered, to his terror, that he had been scammed out of $59,000, and he then contacted the Beverly Hills Police to report this.



The Beverly Hills Police have spent the last few weeks investigating. With the assistance of the Simi Valley Police Department, they stopped a suspect’s car in Simi Valley and then arrested the driver after he was found to be carrying U.S. dollars in his vehicle. His name is Hsinfu Lin, and he is 22 years old.



Police believed he conducted scams throughout California to defraud people; however, the second suspect has not yet been arrested. Hsinfu Lin has been charged with grand theft, financial elder abuse, and theft by false pretense





