MALIBU—At 3:23 p.m. on Friday, April 10, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that stinging jellyfish have been spotted in the water off the beaches in Malibu as well as Los Angeles County. This includes Malibu Surfrider Beach.

According to the post, the city learned of the presence of the jellyfish after several surfers reported being stung at Malibu Surfrider Beach. The sting of these jellyfish is non-lethal.

The Los Angeles County Lifeguard Division wants Malibu citizens to be careful on the beaches and in the water, and to watch out for both jellyfish and their detached tentacles. In addition, the Office of Public Safety wants Malibu residents to be aware of the side effects of a jellyfish sting. This includes rashes, cramps, fever, and pain.

According to the post, if a person is stung by a jellyfish, they are to remove the tentacles from their skin but should not touch the skin. They should rinse out the spot where they were stung with ocean water and then go to a lifeguard station to receive first aid.

If a person has a severe reaction after being stung by a stingray, they should call 911. Foror more information about jellyfish and stingrays visit the following website.