BEVERLY HILLS—At 11:57 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced via a post on its Facebook page that along with the Tulare County Sheriff, they are mourning the death of Deputy Randy Hoppert. Deputy Randy Hoppert was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning.

According to the post, Deputy Randy Hoppert was killed during a shooting that occurred close to 10:20 a.m. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice to a person who lived in the area of Newcomb and Grand in Porterville. While they were doing so, David Morales, 59, fired at the deputies. Deputy Hoppert was hit and taken to a hospital for medical treatment but later died.

Just before 6 p.m. Morales was killed by deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office who drove over David Morales, in a SWAT vehicle.

The Beverly Hills Police Department asks the citizens of Beverly Hills to pray for the family of Deputy Randy Hoppert.