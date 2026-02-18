MALIBU—On Tuesday, February 17, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that an Evacuation Warning remains in effect for the Palisades Fire burn area due to potential mud and debris flows.

Residents in burn scar areas should remain ready for possible evacuations. Prepare loved ones, pets, and essential supplies. Those needing extra time to evacuate should consider leaving early.

This applies to Evacuation Zone MAL-C111, from Topanga Beach Dr west to Carbon Beach Terrace.

SANDBAGS LOCATIONS

• All LA County Fire Stations have sandbags (some have sand)

• Camp 13, 1252 Encinal Canyon Rd – sand and bags

• Fire Station 70, 3970 Carbon Canyon Rd – sand and bags

• Zuma Beach Main Entrance, 3000 PCH – sand and bags

• Malibu Library, 23519 Civic Center Way – filled sandbags available through Apr 15 (vehicle loading 9:00 AM–4:00 PM before and during storms)

• The public is advised to not remove sand from beaches