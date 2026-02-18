WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, February 17, the city of West Hollywood announced that it is providing sandbags to residents and businesses to prepare for heavy rains this week. West Hollywood is offering a limited supply of free sand-filled sandbags that can help direct flowing water away from structures.

Free sandbags are limited to 10 per resident or business while supplies last. They are available for pick-up by appointment at West Hollywood’s Operations Center, located at 7317 Romaine Street. Residents and business owners may call (323) 848-6591 or send an email to phertz@weho.org to schedule an appointment to pick up sandbags on Tuesday, February 17; Wednesday, February 18; and Thursday, February 19 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sandbags are available only while supplies last.

During rains, stay prepared:

-Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, a first-aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries on-hand and easily accessible.

-Clear all drains and rain gutters on your property and dispose of all trash and yard trimmings properly to avoid blocking drains.

-Know how to turn off utilities.

-Monitor forecasts to be aware of weather that may impact the area.

-Subscribe to receive Alert LA County emergency notifications by email or text message by signing up at ready.lacounty.gov/emergency-notifications and subscribe to Nixle public safety alerts by texting your ZIP code to 888-777.

As a reminder, driving in rain can be dangerous. Rainy conditions are directly associated with higher accident rates. Adjust driving style for wet roads and reduced visibility. The following tips will help ensure driving safely during rainy days: adjust travel plans; slow down; turn on headlights; use windshield wipers; maintain a safe distance; avoid heavy braking; watch for standing water and do not cross flooded roadways; let off the accelerator when hydroplaning; and ventilate your car during rain.

To report storm-related issues in West Hollywood, contact (323) 848-6375. For more details about structural damage or potential hillside slope movement contact the City’s Building and Safety Division at (323) 848-6320. Report gas leaks or damage to the Southern California Gas Company by calling (800) 427-2200. To report a power outage, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911. Report downed power lines or other emergencies by calling 911.