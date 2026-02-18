MALIBU—On Tuesday, February 17, the city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that the LA County Public Health warns people to avoid contact with ocean water near storm drains, rivers, and creeks for 72 hours after significant rain. Rain runoff can carry bacteria and pollutants that may make you sick.

High surf advisory and wind advisory are also in effect in Malibu through Friday, February 20 at 10 p.m., so beware generally hazardous beach and ocean conditions – beach erosion, rip currents, powerful surf, storm debris in the water.