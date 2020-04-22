BEVERLY HILLS─The city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release on Tuesday, April 21 that extensive progress is taking place on piling work on the Metro Purple line Project because of the full closure of Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and Beverly Drive.

Earlier in April, the Beverly Hills City Council approved the closure and a new construction timeline because of reduced traffic flow in connection with the COVID-19 emergency. The piling work on the south side of Wilshire was planned to last through August. With the current expedited timeline, the piling work is slated to be completed by early May.

“While we recognize this work is some of the most difficult and impactful to date, it is happening at a more rapid pace and will reduce future congestion in our busy business district when merchants re-open following the COVID-19 emergency,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “We appreciate the community’s patience as crews complete this complex project as quickly and safely as possible.”

Current work hours are in accordance with the approved Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and were not adjusted for this expedited construction. The project does include new hauling hours between 7a.m. and 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Metro can work on non-religious holidays such as Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day.

Soft closures along Wilshire Boulevard will be in place within the detour area and local access to businesses will be maintained.

The authorized work by Metro could continue until the city’s local emergency is cancelled or within five days of notice from the City Manager or designee. For more details, visit www.beverlyhills.org/purpleline.