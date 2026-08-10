Arvin, CA – On the afternoon of Saturday, August 8, 2026, a single-vehicle collision resulted in the death of a 76-year-old Palmdale man after his car went into a canal on Arvin Edison Water Storage District property, according to KBAK, with additional reporting from CHP Fatal.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 4:04 PM at 20401 Bear Mountain Boulevard, within the Arvin Edison Water Storage District along Maple Canal, just west of Bear Mountain Boulevard and Coles Levee Road.

Authorities said the man was driving a black 2006 Cadillac DTS northbound within the water district property at an undetermined rate of speed when he made an abrupt and unsafe turning movement to the west, driving directly into the canal, where the vehicle became fully submerged.

A witness reported observing the vehicle swerving into the water district area prior to the crash. Emergency crews conducted a rapid deployment search and rescue response along the canal.

The man was found in the driver’s seat by emergency personnel and removed in an effort to perform life-saving measures. He was declared dead at 4:41 PM.

A medical duty tow was requested for the vehicle. The coroner was notified and responded.

Investigators have not determined whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Bakersfield. The identity of the deceased had not been officially released at the time of reporting.

Kern County Car Accidents and Wrongful Death Claims

California law follows the principle of comparative negligence. This means that even if a driver is found partially at fault for an accident, their surviving family members may still pursue compensation if the negligence of another party, such as inadequate barriers or warning signage near the canal, contributed to the crash. Investigators with California law enforcement examine roadway and property conditions to determine what role outside factors may have played.

Regardless of the findings, the family of the deceased may have the right to pursue a wrongful death claim. A wrongful death claim can provide the family with compensation for funeral expenses, loss of financial support, loss of consortium, and other damages related to the fatal accident.

For more information on wrongful death claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.