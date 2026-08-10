BEVERLY HILLS/WESTWOOD—The former President of William Morris Agency, Jerry Katzman has died at the age of 89. Katzman died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday, August 9, as a result of battling Parkinson’s disease, a spokesperson for the family stated.

He joined the William Morris Agency in 1972 and rose to the ranks becoming President of the company in 1991. Some of his famous clients included Angela Lansbury, Shelley Long and Burt Reynolds. He became a faculty member at the UCLA School Of Theater, Film and Television.

His father was Sam Katzman who is known for producing films like “Kissin’ Cousins” and “Harum Scarum.” WMA has founded in 1898 and is currently headquartered in Beverly Hills. Jerry was a television packager for popular TV series like “Roseanne” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.” He also served as the President of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society.

Jerry attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated from UC-Berkeley and graduated from UCLA Law School. He is survived by his wife Carol Sinn of 66 years, and his children, Jeff, Jon and Kari.