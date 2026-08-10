MALIBU—At 2:49 p.m. on August 5, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors issued a safety advisory update about the access road leading up to Point Dume State Beach.

The access road leading to the beach remains closed beyond the bay gate until further notice because of damage caused by high tides and surf over the last few weeks.

Pedestrian access to the road and the beach will be restricted for public safety while emergency repairs are completed, involving construction crews and heavy machinery.

The Department of Beaches and Harbors asks visitors not to enter the construction zone or go past any safety barriers, including caution tape and safety cones.

The first three bathrooms at the beach are still closed because beach erosion damaged the waterlines that connect to them. Visitors can use temporary hand-washing stations and chemical stations.

Both the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Department of Beaches and Harbors are overseeing the emergency repair work and assessing conditions. More updates will be released once additional information is available.