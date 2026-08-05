BEVERLY HILLS—On August 1, FBI raids continued in southern California during a recent probe into businesses and homes with ties to foreign intelligence. The investigations and raids started in late July targeting properties of the founder of EDI Media, James Su’s West Covina property in Anaheim Hills on Mount Tricia Avenue in the San Gabriel Valley section of Los Angeles County. EDI Media is located at 1773 W. San Bernardino Road, Su’s Real Estate and Broadcasting holdings were all searched for evidence of any foreign influence.



Reports indicate that Su founded EDI media in 1990 and it is the largest Chinese American multi-media company in the United States.



On August 4, a warrant was executed at the residence of Mayor pro Tem, and Ontario City Councilman, Alan D. Wapner, 30. He is the “President of the Airport Authority, overseeing an unprecedented successful turn-around of business at the airport, and huge economic impact in the city and region,” his website states. Wapner led a nine-day trade delegation mission to China that resulted in bringing China Airlines to Ontario. He is reportedly involved in the organization of the 2028 Olympics coming to Los Angeles. Federal agents raided the Ontario International Airport.



On July 28, a luxury mansion at 613 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills was raided, and the 21,000 square foot estate was confirmed to be a part of a coordinated federal corruption probe across southern California investigating public corruption and foreign influence.



The estate, known as Maison 613 is reportedly owned through corporate entities linked to buyers from mainland China who purchased the property in 2023 for $24.6 million. The property was sold by Kurdish military commander Mansour Barzini who reportedly acquired it through an LLC in 2018.



On July 28, the Chino Hills home of San Bernardino Supervisor, Curt Hagman, and vice president of the board at the Ontario International Airport Authority was targeted in a raid. Reports indicate that several boxes were removed from Hagman’s home. He stepped away from his San Bernardino boards and commission responsibilities.



Litigation attorney, Frank Lizarraga, who holds his Juris Doctorate degree from Western State College of Law and is a member of the National American Board of Trial Advocates. He was the fifth elected official to have his property searched by federal agents. Lizarraga’s Rancho Cucamonga home was raided.



FBI spokesperson, Laura Eimiller verified that warrants were executed and sealed by the court. The case is still under investigation.