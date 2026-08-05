UNITED STATES—For most people, Turkey means carpets and cats. And, yes, there are many carpet shops and even more cats in Turkey, but one thing people don’t realize is how massive this country is. You could hop on a plane, fly for a couple of hours, and still not leave it. Huge!

Why is this important? Well, because most tourists do pretty much the same thing whenever they visit Turkey.

If it’s a family, they go to the Antalya province where they book a week at an all-inclusive hotel to enjoy the seaside and the food. Or if it’s a solo traveler or a couple, they go to Istanbul. And what they tend to do is they try cramming a 20-day itinerary into those 7 days, which prevents them from actually enjoying the country; instead, they leave it tired and stressed out.

What makes this even worse is that Turkey is really easy to get around in, even if you’ve never been there before, but you have to keep its size on your mind.

The food here is absolutely incredible, the history is out of this world, transportation works like a charm, and if you’re a cat lover, you’re in for a real treat. Of course, none of these matters if you don’t plan your trip well, which is exactly what this article is about.

Grab your passport and let’s see how to make the most out of your trip.

Start With a Route, Not a Bucket List

Turkey isn’t a super popular tourist destination for nothing. Besides it being quite affordable, there’s SO MUCH to see there.

Last year (2025), Turkey had north of 64 million international visitors (a 2.7% increase from the previous year). 64 million… That’s a country-worth of people. Just to visit Turkey.

What’s problematic here is when people decide to see everything within a few days. If you go down this road, you’ll spend more time on buses than you will enjoying the sights.

Forget about the landmarks for a moment and think in terms of regions.

You’ll find that every area here is different from the previous one, which is the real appeal of Turkey. The biggest mistake people make is not paying attention to the amount of time they’ll spend traveling. You might start out thinking something will be a 5-hour ride, but with the winding roads and rest stops, it can easily turn into 8.

That’s a good chunk of the day you’re not getting back.

If you’re in Turkey for a week, it’s best to stick with Istanbul and one other place. Cappadocia makes sense here because you can get there in an hour by plane. If your trip lasts for 10 days, you can add Ephesus or Izmir. For 2 weeks, make a loop through Istanbul, Cappadocia, and the Mediterranean coast near Antalya.

You’ll have the time of your life, and you won’t be exhausted by the time you go back home.

Remember that domestic flights are your bestie in Turkey if the trip somewhere takes longer than 5 hours.

They’re cheap and fast, and as far as buses go, save those for shorter trips along the coast where the views can make even the dingiest bus enjoyable.

Places You Don’t Want to Miss During Your First Time in Turkey

Turkey has so much going on, so be smart with where you go. Here are a couple of places you definitely don’t want to miss seeing.

Istanbul

Obviously, right? You simply can’t miss Istanbul because it’s a mix of everything. You’ll find the big stuff like Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque in the Historic Peninsula, but if you hop on a ferry, you’ll see how the city just opens up. You’ll find modern cafes and a very lively atmosphere in Kadıköy, where the food alone is worth making the trip. 3 days is the sweet spot because you’ll have enough time to see everything worth seeing.

If you stay close to Sultanahmet or Galata, you’ll be right in the middle of action.

Cappadocia

Everyone comes here for the balloons, and you should definitely take the opportunity to photograph Cappadocia sunrise balloons one morning. The balloons are worth it, but Cappadocia has more to offer than that. The landscape itself is the real star. It’s been shaped by volcanic eruptions, and it looks beautifully weird. Almost fairy-like, in fact.

Hiking Love Valley will get you into the formations, and from there, you’re in for some actually eerie underground cities.

The Aegean and Mediterranean Coast

Time to exhale. Ephesus is the highlight, obviously, but that’s not all worth seeing. The white terraces of Pamukkale look like frozen waterfalls, which sounds like something you’d see in Lord of the Rings. Hierapolis you’ll find at the top of Pamukkale. But if you continue further down south, you’ll find the seaside, the province of Antalya (north of Cyprus), Kas, and Fethiye.

The Aegean (between Greece and Turkey) is something you’d find in Greek mythos – ruins, olive trees. The Mediterranean is more for those who want to swim and want picturesque beaches.

Conclusion

Turkey is far too big to experience regardless of how long your holidays are. 7 days? Not enough. 15 days? Not even close. A month?! No way. Not even a 3-month-long holiday would be enough for you to truly experience the country.

Once you realize the sheer scale, it’s important for you to be realistic. There’s no chance you’ll get to see everything you want to see. Prioritize. Regardless of which route you choose, you’re bound to see beautiful things, and you’re bound to long for more.

Do your research before and then come up with a realistic plan that won’t exhaust you by day 3.

Enjoyment is the priority here!

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