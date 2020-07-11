SANTA MONICA — The FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office and Santa Monica Police Department are seeking to identify a suspect who was responsible for setting a police vehicle on fire during a spurt of rioting in Santa Monica on Sunday, May, 31.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help and is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information in regards to the identification and arrest for the unknown suspect who may have been involved in the arson of the fire.

At around 5:05 p.m. that afternoon, the individual set ablaze an SMPD vehicle parked at the loading dock of the Santa Monica Civic Center Auditorium. The Ford Crown Victoria was completely engulfed in flames and destroyed.

The suspect at-large is described as a white-adult male in his mid-20’s with either blonde or red hair and an unknown tattoo appearing on his upper left arm. In photos obtained by law enforcement, the individual is seen wearing a gray short-sleeved t-shirt, green pants, brown shoes, a watch on his left wrist and wearing an American flag printed bandana over his face. The suspect also appears wearing a black and white baseball cap that reads “Don Pisto”, the name of a bar in Mexico.

During a weekend that saw immense damage to local communities, 400 individuals were arrested by the SMPD for crimes such as burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, looting and curfew violations, as well as cases of arson towards local businesses. Nine fires, four to buildings, four to cars, and a dumpster, are reported to have occurred that Sunday.

Any information regarding the subject can call the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office (310-477-6565) or SAFE LA Task Force (213-486-6840). Tips can also be emailed to SafeLAtips@lapd.online.