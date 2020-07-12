WEST HOLLYWOOD—Hamilton-Selway Fine Art announced the dates of their upcoming second online auction, “Summer Sights”, on Friday July 10. The seller’s first-ever online auction from June 8 was a success and inspired this second round, according to the company in a Facebook post. Artwork by Andy Warhol, Francis Bacon, Jeff Koons, Helen Frankenthaler, and other artists will be featured. This second auction will focus on post-war styles.

“Summer Sights” will run from July 14 at 9 a.m. to July 28 at 6 p.m. Pacific Time, and pre-registration is now open.

In their advertisement on social media, Hamilton-Selway stated:

“We are more committed than ever to make accessible the most sought after works of Pop and Contemporary Art — in fact we now offer buyer premiums at a significant fraction of those demanded by traditional art auction houses, making the path to owning a masterpiece that much simpler.”

Hamilton-Selway also shared images of their recent “California Cool” exhibit on July 10 through Facebook. “Stop by to view works by California artists,” the post says. Visitors can see work by artists David Hockney, Raymond Pettibon, Ed Ruscha, Sam Francis, and Tim Bessell.

The art gallery and museum, located at 8678 Melrose Ave, has been around for more than 24 years. They are “one of the largest purveyors of Pop and Contemporary Art on the West Coast.” The company also carries a vast collection of artworks created by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Roy Lichtenstein, and Robert Longo, according to their website.