BEVERLY HILLS—Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department have arrested five suspects in connection toa robbery that transpired on Rodeo Drive on Monday, March 28. The BHPD reported at 6:58 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive for a commercial burglary.

Lt. Giovanni Trejo, Public Information Officer for the BHPD indicated in a news release to Canyon News that the suspects entered the location, removed store property, and fled the scene on foot. While the suspects were running away, one assaulted a store security guard who tried to stop the suspects, which turned the burglary to a robbery.

The suspects ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the scene.. The security guard sustained minor injuries. Authorities immediately began collecting evidence and identified a vehicle license plate number. On Tuesday, March 29, Beverly Hills Police Detectives, assisted by the California Highway Patrol, attempted to stop the wanted vehicle, which was occupied by five suspects. A short vehicle pursuit ensued where the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot.

Four suspects were immediately arrested by the BHPD. A fifth suspect—the driver of the vehicle—climbed onto the rooftop of a nearby home in the 4900 block of Maymont Drive in the Windsor Hills area. Beverly Hills Police personnel, assisted by California Highway Patrol officers and LASD deputies, convinced the suspect to surrender to police.

A loaded handgun was retrieved from one of the suspects and detectives from the BHPD recovered all the merchandise stolen on Monday. Taken into custody were the following individuals: Kelvin Burton, 27, from San Francisco. He is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC –Conspiracy, and 148 PC – Resisting/delaying a public officer; Rodney Dewayne Moultrie Jr., 21, from San Francisco. He is charged with 211 PC –Robbery, 182 PC – Conspiracy, and 148 PC – Resisting/delaying a public officer, 25850 PC – Possession of a loaded firearm.

Dewan Lewis, 20, from San Francisco is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC –Conspiracy, and 148 PC – Resisting/delaying a public officer. Juandell Carnelius Joseph, 33, of San Francisco is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC – Conspiracy, and 148 PC – Resisting/delaying a public officer. Antonio Lewis, 33, from San Francisco is charged with 211 PC – Robbery, 182 PC –Conspiracy, and 148 PC – Resisting/delaying a public officer. The BPHD does not believe the five suspects are responsible for any other similar incidents in the Beverly Hills region.