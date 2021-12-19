SANTA MONICA—Five men in their early 20’s were booked on the suspicion of vandalism committed on Wednesday, December 15 at around 12:00 a.m.

The crimes were said to have transpired at the Third Street Promenade where the suspects uprooted, damaged, and vandalized Christmas trees and decorations set up and owned by the city. It was also reported that the suspects damaged fencing which belonged to local businesses.

Those detained on suspicion of vandalism are: Shane Thomas Barry, 21; Zachary Lawrence, 21; William Ian Lawrence, 21; Aiden Metzner, 22; Mark Andrew Sapper, 21. All men are from the Los Angeles area.

Police investigated security footage which allegedly reveal the said acts. The damage is estimated to be around $15,000. Some reports indicate that the estimated amount to be only $5,000.

Anyone with additional information can contact SMPD Detective Amersfoort at 310-458-8944 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8426.